Azerbaijan To Submit Candidacy For UN Tourism Regional Commission For Europe

2025-06-05 06:06:47
Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan will put forward its candidacy for membership in the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Europe for the 2025–2029 term, according to Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the 71st meeting of the Commission, Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan has been an active member of the body since 2001 and has made significant strides in the tourism sector in recent years, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan has achieved major progress in tourism development, including extending tourism classifications and standards to the territories liberated from occupation," he said. "The country has also emerged as a strategic partner on the global energy map."

Naghiyev emphasized Azerbaijan's role as a bridge between Europe and the wider region for international travelers.

"The upcoming COP29 conference has already led to a sharp increase in the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan," he added.

