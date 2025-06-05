Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Water Dispute Turns Deadly In Jamrud: Three Killed, Two Injured

Water Dispute Turns Deadly In Jamrud: Three Killed, Two Injured


2025-06-05 06:06:29
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Three people were killed and two others, including a woman, injured in an exchange of fire between two groups over a water dispute in Ghundi Sikandar Khel area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Wali, and Zair Ahmad. Fazal Ahmad and Muhammad Wali were real brothers, while Zair Ahmad was their cousin.

Following the incident, police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.

