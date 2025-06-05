Water Dispute Turns Deadly In Jamrud: Three Killed, Two Injured
According to police, the deceased were identified as Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Wali, and Zair Ahmad. Fazal Ahmad and Muhammad Wali were real brothers, while Zair Ahmad was their cousin.
Following the incident, police reached the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment