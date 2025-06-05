Kazakhstan, Iran Presidents Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Investment
In the course of the telephonic dialogue, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
and Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged with gratification the robust
evolution of Kazakh-Iranian bilateral relations, underpinned by the
principles of camaraderie and amicable neighborliness.
The dialogue encompassed the potential avenues for amplifying trade synergies, enhancing economic collaboration, and fostering investment partnerships. In the course of diplomatic negotiations, the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Iran engaged in a mutual exchange of felicitations commemorating the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, a significant observance within the Islamic calendar celebrated by the global Muslim community.
Furthermore, the stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding the timeline of forthcoming assemblies.
In the fiscal year 2024, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations escalated to $340 million, reflecting a 12.3 percent uptick relative to the preceding annum.
