Shareholders That Lost Money On Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Urged To Join Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm To Learn More
NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC ).
Shareholders who purchased shares of NSSC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: February 5, 2024 to February 3, 2025
ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Napco's overall expected growth and strength in the Company's hardware division. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Napco's ability to achieve its fiscal 2026 growth projections on back of its ability to both appropriately forecast and execute upon the alleged demand for its hardware products. On February 3, 2025, Napco announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in hardware sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline "primarily ... to reduced sales from 2 of the company's larger distributors." As a result of the setback in sales, defendants additionally pulled back their long-term 45% EBITDA margin target, as they "don't know" if the target can be achieved by the end of fiscal 2026. Following this news, Napco's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.70 per share on January 31, 2024, Napco's stock price fell to $26.93 per share on February 3, 2025, a decline of about 26.62% in the span of just a single day.
