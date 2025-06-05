OCC Approves PSO's Acquisition Of Green Country Plant, Powering Oklahoma's Energy Needs

TULSA, Okla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has approved the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's (PSO) purchase of the Green Country Power Plant, a 795 MW natural gas-fired generation facility located in Jenks, Oklahoma. This acquisition, set to be finalized by July 2025, will enhance PSO's capacity to meet the rising energy demands of its customers.

The OCC's approval marks a step forward in PSO's commitment to deliver affordable and reliable energy to its customers while supporting Oklahoma's economic development. Bringing the Green Country Power Plant into PSO's generation portfolio strengthens PSO's ability to provide stable, secure power to customers.

"We recognize the strong leadership from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the open and collaborative process that enabled a positive result for our customers," said Leigh Anne Strahler, President of PSO. "Through this purchase, we are adding energy stability and reliability for the communities we serve."

Beyond strengthening grid reliability, the purchase is expected to generate substantial local benefits. Increased ad valorem tax revenue from the facility will directly support Tulsa County schools, public services, and job creation-further reinforcing PSO's commitment to the communities it serves.

About PSO

PSO, a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP ), is an electric utility company serving nearly 575,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and 232 communities. Based in Tulsa, PSO has approximately 4,400 megawatts of diverse generating capacity that primarily includes wind and natural gas. It maintains and operates more than 20,000 miles of distribution lines and 3,800 miles of transmission lines and is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state.

SOURCE American Electric Power

