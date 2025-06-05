SPINEART ANNOUNCES FULL-MARKET LAUNCH OF SCARLET® AC-Ti SECURED ANTERIOR CERVICAL CAGE IN THE US
After implanting more than 50 SCARLET® AC-Ti, Zakhria Belasher, MD* from Insight Surgical Hospital shared, "With SCARLET® AC-Ti, I have observed consistent performance, reliable standalone stability-with no instances of postoperative dysphagia. Its intuitive design, porous titanium structure, and optimized screw angulation promotes early fusion while enhancing patient recovery and surgical efficiency, making it a seamless and trusted component of my anterior cervical fusion practice!"
Alessia Erlingher, Chief Commercial Officer at Spineart said, "With SCARLET® AC-Ti, we're bringing an exciting new advancement to the ACDF segment in the US, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to innovation. Following the highly promising results from the initial release phase, we are thrilled to now make this latest technology available to more surgeons."
SCARLET® AC-Ti builds on a decade of experience with the SCARLET® system and utilizes our Ti-LIFE technology, a proprietary additive manufacturing process, providing a porous structure that closely mimics the trabecular bone structure. Our secured anterior cervical cage is known for its redefined anatomical shape, integrated screw guides and anti-backout mechanism.
To learn more about SCARLET® AC-Ti, contact your local sales representative or complete the form:
*Dr. Belasher is a paid consultant of Spineart. His statements represent his own opinions based on personal experience and are not necessarily those of Spineart. Individual results may vary.
About Spineart
Spineart is a global fast-growing company in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies. Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.
Please visit and follow on LinkedIn. For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected]
SOURCE Spineart
