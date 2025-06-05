NICKELODEON ACQUIRES BRAND-NEW ANIMATED SERIES MR. CROCODILE FROM JOANN SFAR's MAGICAL SOCIETY & MEDIAWAN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Crocodile follows the toothy, loveable Mr. Crocodile, alongside his best friend Daisy, as he cheerfully navigates life with boundless enthusiasm and comical misunderstandings due to his instinctive crocodile logic. New to a diverse and lively mobile home community, Mr. Crocodile lives with Daisy, and they split their time between her Mom and her Dad's homes. Together, they turn everyday activities into zany adventures as they share an unconditional acceptance of each other's approach to life.

"Nickelodeon is continuing the legacy of beloved kids' stories with the acquisition of Mr. Crocodile," said Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships, Nickelodeon. "This delightful series brings the charm and adventure of Joann Sfar's original book to a new generation of viewers, emphasizing our commitment to delivering engaging and entertaining content for kids. We can't wait for audiences to join Mr. Crocodile and Daisy on their fun-filled adventures."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Nickelodeon to introduce Mr. Crocodile to audiences around the globe. Joann Sfar's Magical Society has assembled an exceptional international team of passionate talent to bring to life this innovative story, conceived by one of France's most creative and prolific artists. We are confident that the show will captivate and inspire children everywhere," says Julien Borde, President of Mediawan Kids & Family.

"Joann and I are thrilled to launch Mr. Crocodile, our first CGI series based on Joann's iconic book, through Magical Society, the studio we founded together. Our teams have done an incredible job adapting Joann's characters and universe into stunning 3D designs, while staying true to his whimsical and mischievous universe. It was deeply moving to see Mr. Crocodile, Daisy, and all their friends come to life for the very first time. We are incredibly proud and grateful to have our friends and partners at Nickelodeon, France Télévisions, and Mediawan Kids & Family on board for this wonderful adventure. With their support, the brand will shine, and Joann's beloved characters will enchant children around the world," adds Aton Soumache, Magical Society Co-Founder and Producer.

Monsieur Crocodile a Beaucoup Faim is a beloved French children's book written by New York Times bestselling author Joann Sfar. Published by Gallimard, the story follows the adventures of a hungry crocodile who sets out to find something to eat, encountering unique challenges along the way. The book is a cherished favorite among children and parents alike, known for its charming illustrations and humorous narrative. For the past 30 years, Joann Sfar has created universes of fantastical worlds and magical characters, his works spanning comic books, novels, series, films that reach a worldwide audience. Sfar is also known for his bestselling illustrated book Little Vampire and for his adaptation of the French literary classic, The Little Prince.

Mr. Crocodile was developed by Simon Nicholson and Joann Sfar, and is directed by Fabien Brandily. Rachel Lipman serves as Executive Producer alongside producers Aton Soumache, Joann Sfar, Rachel Lipman, and Cédric Pilot. Max Goodman and Lynsey O'Callaghan serve as the Executives in Charge for Nickelodeon.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 46th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Mediawan Kids & Family

Mediawan Kids & Family is the division of Mediawan, the European independent multigenre studio, dedicated to the production and distribution of children and family content for audiences worldwide. The company is the European leader in animation and produces premium TV shows, high-end feature films and digital content for kids, teens, young adults and families.

Mediawan Kids & Family houses four production labels headquartered in France: the well-established animation label Method Animation (The Three Musketeers, Pirate Academy, Robin Hood Mischief in Sherwood, The Little Prince and Friends), brand-new 2D animation TV label for kids Somewhere Animation (Temtem, Leaves and Roots, Chefclub Adventures), live-action shows for youth and family studio Elliott Studio (Boule & Bill) and Mediawan Kids & Family Cinema (The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, Miraculous - The Movie, Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be, The Little Prince). Mediawan Kids & Family is also present internationally through three labels: Palomar Animation in Italy (The Enchanted Village of Pinocchio, The Three Musketeers) Wildseed Studios in the UK (Tuff Pom, Dodo), and Submarine Animation in the Netherlands (Apollo 101⁄2 : A Space Age Childhood, They Shot The Piano Player, Fox and Hare Save the Forest).

Mediawan Kids & Family hosts the distribution of all children's and family content within the Mediawan group, including Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir now produced by Miraculous Corp, the new company created by Mediawan and Zag and sold in over 150 countries. But also a significant catalog of 2,500 half-hours of programs such as Robin Hood – Mischief in Sherwood or The Enchanted Village of Pinocchio broadcasted in over 150 countries, and third-party acquisitions such as Maddie + Triggs, Duck and Frog (co-produced with BBC), Dogmatix and the Indomitables sold in over 45 countries and BarnKidz, a real international success.

About Joann Sfar's Magical Society

Magical Society is a film and television studio based in Paris and London, where the London office is led by producers Paul Trijbits and JJ Lousberg. Co-founded by Aton Soumache and Joann Sfar, the studio is defined by its independent and innovative spirit. Under Sfar's creative direction, Magical Society champions bold, singular, and impactful projects, bringing together exceptional creative, visual, and writing talents to bring audacious and unconventional stories to life. The studio has produced several animated feature films, including The Rabbi's Cat and Little Vampire, both adapted from Sfar's best-selling books. Magical Society is currently developing a premium and diverse slate of animated and live-action TV series and feature films, drawn from Sfar's original IPs as well as other renowned works.

With his vast experience in publishing and comics, Sfar has successfully transferred a unique know-how to film and television, based on collective work and the attraction of talent. This ability to unite leading international authors, directors, screenwriters, and creators, along with Sfar's personal involvement in the studio's overall editorial line and his active participation in numerous projects, not only ensures quality but also maintains the unique and innovative spirit that characterizes Magical Society. The studio is committed to offering new and original perspectives, with premium content that challenges norms and explores singular, introspective, unusual, epic, or fantastical subjects, all with a distinctive aesthetic.

