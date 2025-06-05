U.S. Inventory Surpasses 1 Million Homes For The First Time Since Winter Of 2019
|
Metric
|
May 2025
|
Change over
Apr. 2025 (MoM)
|
Change over
May 2024 (YoY)
|
Change over
|
Median listing price
|
$440,000
|
+2.0 %
|
+0.1 %
|
+37.5 %
|
Active listings
|
1,036,101
|
+8.0 %
|
+31.5 %
|
-12.3 %
|
New listings
|
465,096
|
-1.4 %
|
+7.2 %
|
-20.4 %
|
Median days on market
|
51
|
+1 day
|
+6 days
|
-1 day
|
Share of active listings
|
19.1 %
|
+1.1 percentage
|
+2.4 percentage
|
+3.7 percentage
|
Median List Price Per Sq.
|
$234
|
+0.5 %
|
+0.6 %
|
+53.3 %
Inventory is Recovering Faster in the South and West
All 50 of the largest U.S. metros posted annual inventory gains in May 2025. But, just 22 have fully rebounded to their 2017–2019 inventory norms, and every single one is in the South or West. When it comes to active inventory, cities like Denver (+100.0% vs. pre-pandemic), Austin, Texas (+69.0%), and Seattle, Washington (+60.9%) lead the way, thanks in large part to a post-2020 construction boom. On the flip side, metros like Hartford, Conn. (-77.7%), Chicago (-59.3%), and Virginia Beach, Va. (-56.7%) have recovered the least.
"More homes on the market means buyers finally have options and leverage they haven't had in years," said Gary Ashton, founder of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage in Nashville. "But the strategy for buyers and their agents this spring largely depends on where you live. In Southern locales, like Nashville, the average sales price has increased by 3% as homes remain on the market for longer and local supply increases. We can expect to see sellers get creative with offering concessions to buyers and start to consider more price reductions."
More Homes on the Market, But Affordability is Keeping Them Out of Reach
Nationally, active listings surpassed the 1 million mark for the first time since Winter 2019, while newly listed homes rose 7.2% year-over-year. But these increases haven't translated into a hot spring buying season. Homes took a median 51 days to sell, six days longer than last year, and price cuts rose for the fifth straight month.
In May 2025, 19.1% of listings featured reduced prices, the highest share for any May since at least 2016. Metros with the steepest price reductions were mostly in the West and South, including Phoenix, Ariz. (31.3%), Tampa, Fla. (29.9%), and Denver, Colo. (29.4%).
Why New Construction Is the Great Divider
The Realtor® analysis found a clear link between pandemic-era building activity and today's inventory conditions. Metros that built more housing like Austin, Nashville, and Denver have generally returned to pre-2020 inventory levels. Those with less new construction like New York, Boston, and Buffalo, N.Y., have not.
This uneven recovery mirrors findings from a recent Realtor® Housing Supply Gap report , which identified a nationwide shortfall of nearly 4 million homes, and without meaningful changes to zoning, permitting, and construction incentives, supply-constrained regions, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, risk falling even further behind.
*Table 1: May 2025 Top 50 Metros by Active Listings, Median List Price (Sq. Ft), Days on Markets
|
Metro
|
Active Listings
|
Median Listing Price Per Sq. Ft.
|
Median Days on Market
|
|
YoY
|
vs. Pre-pandemic
|
YoY
|
vs. Pre-pandemic
|
Y-Y
|
vs. Pre-pandemic
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
42.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
-1.6 %
|
62.2 %
|
9
|
0
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
26.5 %
|
69.0 %
|
-5.0 %
|
56.3 %
|
3
|
3
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
48.7 %
|
-44.1 %
|
4.5 %
|
28.6 %
|
-2
|
-11
|
Birmingham, AL
|
13.0 %
|
-18.8 %
|
1.0 %
|
41.2 %
|
7
|
-5
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
35.2 %
|
-28.5 %
|
2.1 %
|
81.8 %
|
3
|
-5
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
11.0 %
|
-42.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
69.2 %
|
5
|
-1
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
56.4 %
|
7.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
67.9 %
|
10
|
-2
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
14.5 %
|
-59.3 %
|
-1.0 %
|
34.9 %
|
3
|
-10
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
27.8 %
|
-44.2 %
|
0.4 %
|
62.5 %
|
3
|
-9
|
Cleveland, OH
|
24.5 %
|
-51.5 %
|
5.2 %
|
44.4 %
|
4
|
-16
|
Columbus, OH
|
45.1 %
|
-4.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
64.9 %
|
11
|
2
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
44.8 %
|
55.5 %
|
-1.2 %
|
45.7 %
|
7
|
5
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
63.9 %
|
100.0 %
|
-2.3 %
|
45.5 %
|
9
|
14
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
23.1 %
|
-28.3 %
|
3.9 %
|
33.7 %
|
1
|
2
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
|
30.0 %
|
-29.7 %
|
-0.4 %
|
60.9 %
|
4
|
1
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
15.5 %
|
-77.7 %
|
4.5 %
|
66.0 %
|
8
|
-17
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
35.3 %
|
18.6 %
|
-0.6 %
|
40.8 %
|
3
|
-2
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
30.0 %
|
-14.1 %
|
-0.8 %
|
61.8 %
|
4
|
-4
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
31.2 %
|
31.8 %
|
-2.3 %
|
54.0 %
|
9
|
3
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
19.0 %
|
-16.2 %
|
-1.4 %
|
52.4 %
|
2
|
5
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
66.8 %
|
28.6 %
|
0.3 %
|
64.8 %
|
7
|
5
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
53.9 %
|
-2.5 %
|
-1.1 %
|
55.8 %
|
10
|
10
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
22.4 %
|
-26.1 %
|
1.8 %
|
55.5 %
|
5
|
-5
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
26.2 %
|
22.3 %
|
1.7 %
|
75.8 %
|
10
|
8
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
38.7 %
|
6.6 %
|
-4.3 %
|
45.3 %
|
13
|
-1
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
7.9 %
|
-46.0 %
|
4.7 %
|
58.8 %
|
0
|
-9
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
14.1 %
|
-20.2 %
|
-1.8 %
|
37.1 %
|
4
|
-2
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
40.0 %
|
44.4 %
|
-2.7 %
|
66.3 %
|
19
|
17
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
10.7 %
|
-44.0 %
|
-5.3 %
|
84.1 %
|
2
|
-4
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
30.4 %
|
-7.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
51.0 %
|
2
|
-5
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
38.8 %
|
44.2 %
|
-2.3 %
|
58.4 %
|
13
|
11
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
22.9 %
|
-51.4 %
|
1.6 %
|
63.8 %
|
-2
|
-14
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
23.1 %
|
25.8 %
|
-0.9 %
|
63.8 %
|
-3
|
13
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
20.2 %
|
-41.3 %
|
0.9 %
|
41.8 %
|
1
|
-17
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
34.3 %
|
21.0 %
|
-1.6 %
|
42.1 %
|
7
|
14
|
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|
34.0 %
|
-56.2 %
|
5.4 %
|
58.9 %
|
9
|
-12
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
63.5 %
|
10.2 %
|
-0.4 %
|
59.6 %
|
10
|
-5
|
Richmond, VA
|
17.8 %
|
-38.4 %
|
0.9 %
|
64.9 %
|
-3
|
-8
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
50.5 %
|
-1.5 %
|
-0.9 %
|
66.4 %
|
10
|
9
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
54.6 %
|
4.9 %
|
-2.5 %
|
41.3 %
|
8
|
6
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
20.1 %
|
58.3 %
|
-3.0 %
|
40.7 %
|
7
|
8
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
66.4 %
|
-5.1 %
|
-2.1 %
|
65.8 %
|
10
|
9
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
40.3 %
|
53.5 %
|
-4.0 %
|
26.7 %
|
10
|
12
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
55.7 %
|
33.1 %
|
-1.1 %
|
30.0 %
|
8
|
5
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
50.7 %
|
60.9 %
|
4.7 %
|
72.4 %
|
6
|
11
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
19.4 %
|
-42.4 %
|
-1.8 %
|
36.9 %
|
7
|
-11
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
31.2 %
|
45.3 %
|
-2.4 %
|
68.9 %
|
8
|
7
|
Tucson, AZ
|
54.6 %
|
23.0 %
|
-1.5 %
|
61.2 %
|
10
|
2
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
26.8 %
|
-56.7 %
|
4.9 %
|
57.6 %
|
6
|
-11
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
75.6 %
|
-15.9 %
|
-4.0 %
|
49.6 %
|
1
|
-3
*Table 2: May 2025 Top 50 Metros by Price, New Listings, and Price Reduced Share
|
Metro
|
Median Listing
|
Median Listing
|
New Listing
|
Price-Reduced
|
Price-Reduced
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
$419,900
|
-0.7 %
|
17.3 %
|
23.3 %
|
4.2 pp
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
$525,000
|
-6.3 %
|
13.2 %
|
29.2 %
|
0.9 pp
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
$399,999
|
10.4 %
|
6.6 %
|
15.3 %
|
2.3 pp
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$299,900
|
0.0 %
|
-4.1 %
|
18.2 %
|
2.1 pp
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
$879,000
|
-1.7 %
|
18.1 %
|
16.4 %
|
3.5 pp
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
$299,900
|
0.8 %
|
4.6 %
|
7.0 %
|
-0.2 pp
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
$450,000
|
3.4 %
|
20.5 %
|
23.6 %
|
4.2 pp
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
$379,900
|
-3.8 %
|
5.6 %
|
11.5 %
|
1.3 pp
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
$354,975
|
-6.2 %
|
8.7 %
|
14.6 %
|
2.4 pp
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$275,000
|
3.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
14.2 %
|
3.2 pp
|
Columbus, OH
|
$389,900
|
-2.5 %
|
5.0 %
|
21.1 %
|
4.4 pp
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
$440,000
|
-3.2 %
|
12.1 %
|
27.0 %
|
3.5 pp
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
$600,000
|
-5.8 %
|
4.3 %
|
29.4 %
|
4.7 pp
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
$270,000
|
3.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
13.7 %
|
3.2 pp
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
|
$399,900
|
-3.1 %
|
15.9 %
|
13.5 %
|
1.8 pp
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
$469,450
|
3.2 %
|
2.4 %
|
6.8 %
|
0.9 pp
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
$372,500
|
0.7 %
|
17.0 %
|
19.9 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
$331,500
|
-5.3 %
|
11.6 %
|
21.3 %
|
1.4 pp
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$405,000
|
-4.0 %
|
0.8 %
|
28.8 %
|
1.4 pp
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
$410,073
|
-4.1 %
|
15.7 %
|
14.3 %
|
2.1 pp
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
$484,999
|
1.7 %
|
17.3 %
|
25.4 %
|
8.3 pp
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
$1,195,000
|
-2.3 %
|
6.3 %
|
15.7 %
|
4.7 pp
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
$326,990
|
-0.6 %
|
0.3 %
|
16.6 %
|
1.4 pp
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
$350,000
|
0.5 %
|
1.9 %
|
21.9 %
|
0.2 pp
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
$510,000
|
-5.5 %
|
0.2 %
|
19.7 %
|
0.7 pp
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
$399,500
|
-0.1 %
|
28.4 %
|
10.7 %
|
3.1 pp
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
$446,000
|
-2.5 %
|
4.1 %
|
12.9 %
|
1.1 pp
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
$548,950
|
-5.7 %
|
15.2 %
|
20.9 %
|
0.1 pp
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
$795,000
|
0.2 %
|
6.4 %
|
8.7 %
|
0.4 pp
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$329,875
|
-0.8 %
|
8.9 %
|
20.8 %
|
2.0 pp
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
$429,900
|
-2.3 %
|
-2.0 %
|
25.3 %
|
3.3 pp
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
$385,000
|
1.3 %
|
3.8 %
|
14.2 %
|
2.4 pp
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
$525,000
|
-3.2 %
|
3.8 %
|
31.3 %
|
7.2 pp
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$249,900
|
-2.9 %
|
-1.2 %
|
15.8 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
$610,707
|
-1.5 %
|
9.7 %
|
26.8 %
|
7.2 pp
|
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|
$595,000
|
3.1 %
|
0.8 %
|
10.5 %
|
3.1 pp
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
$456,695
|
-1.5 %
|
11.2 %
|
23.4 %
|
8.2 pp
|
Richmond, VA
|
$460,000
|
-1.1 %
|
6.5 %
|
12.5 %
|
2.6 pp
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
$600,000
|
-2.9 %
|
4.4 %
|
19.7 %
|
4.5 pp
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
$639,000
|
-3.6 %
|
13.7 %
|
22.7 %
|
6.2 pp
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
$340,000
|
-1.4 %
|
4.4 %
|
24.9 %
|
-1.3 pp
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
$995,000
|
-5.7 %
|
6.4 %
|
19.9 %
|
5.4 pp
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
$998,800
|
-4.5 %
|
2.9 %
|
15.3 %
|
3.8 pp
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
$1,419,500
|
-3.9 %
|
-0.3 %
|
13.5 %
|
5.0 pp
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
$799,000
|
3.1 %
|
18.0 %
|
16.2 %
|
4.8 pp
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
$299,900
|
-2.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
14.3 %
|
2.2 pp
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
$417,500
|
-1.6 %
|
0.1 %
|
29.9 %
|
1.0 pp
|
Tucson, AZ
|
$398,000
|
-1.1 %
|
-4.9 %
|
23.2 %
|
1.7 pp
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
$415,000
|
5.4 %
|
10.4 %
|
17.5 %
|
0.5 pp
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
$634,900
|
-0.7 %
|
11.7 %
|
15.8 %
|
4.9 pp
Methodology
Realtor housing data as of May 2025. Listings include the active inventory of existing single-family homes and condos/townhomes/row homes/co-ops for the given level of geography on Realtor; new construction is excluded unless listed via an MLS that provides listing data to Realtor. Realtor data history goes back to July 2016. The 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB-202301) and Claritas 2025 estimates of household counts.
Beginning with our April 2025 report, we have transitioned to a revised national pending home sales data series that applies enhanced cleaning methods to improve consistency and accuracy over time. While the insights and commentary in this report reflect the new series, the downloadable data remains based on our legacy automated pipeline. As a result, there may be slight differences between the report figures and those in the national download file as we transition.
With the release of its January 2025 housing trends report, Realtor® has restated data points for some previous months. As a result of these changes, some of the data released since January 2025 will not be directly comparable with previous data releases (files downloaded before January 2025) and Realtor® economics research reports.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Asees Singh, [email protected]
