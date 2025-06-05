Veteran Portfolio Manager And Business Builder Curt Brockelman Joins Praxis Board Of Directors And Investor Group
Curt Brockelman Joins Praxis Solutions Board and Investor GroupPost thi
"We are thrilled to welcome Curt to the Praxis Board," said Bill Dwyer, Executive Chairman of Praxis Solutions. "Curt has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to see around corners in capital markets and build firms that deliver for sophisticated investors. His decision to invest in Praxis and help guide our growth speaks volumes about the value he sees in our platform and people."
"As both an investor and Board member, I see tremendous opportunity in Praxis' AI-first approach to due diligence and advisor engagement," said Mr. Brockelman. "The combination of domain expertise, technology, and entrepreneurial drive at Praxis is exceptional. I'm excited to support their next phase of growth."
Mr. Brockelman will provide strategic oversight as Praxis expands its product suite, deepens institutional partnerships, and scales Anchor Advisory and KAIA, the firm's AI-powered diligence and investment research platform. His insights into risk management, fund structure, and data-driven decision-making will help accelerate Praxis' mission to improve investment outcomes through smarter, faster, and more scalable tools.
About Praxis Solutions
Praxis Solutions, based in Newport Beach, CA, is a technology-enabled solutions provider transforming wealth and asset management firms. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, Praxis helps clients improve deliverables and reduce costs.
Media Contact
Will Dwyer
Praxis Solutions, Inc.
978-273-5563
[email protected]
SOURCE Praxis Solutions, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment