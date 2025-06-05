Veteran Portfolio Manager And Business Builder Curt Brockelman Joins Praxis Board Of Directors And Investor Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Brockelman is the Managing Partner and CIO of Perch Bay Group, a family office focused on Seed to C-round investments in high growth, scalable businesses. Formally, Mr. Brockelman was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Intersect Capital Management (ICM), where he led portfolio management and chaired the firm's investment, partner, and compensation committees. ICM specialized in technology-forward, low market exposure, long-short, hedged investment strategies, leveraging complex data and traditional methodologies to deliver differentiated outcomes for institutional clients. Previously, Mr. Brockelman co-founded Harvest Volatility Management (HVM), where he built a leading derivatives-based asset manager investing and advising on over 12 Billion in AUM while serving global institutions.

Curt Brockelman Joins Praxis Solutions Board and Investor Group

"We are thrilled to welcome Curt to the Praxis Board," said Bill Dwyer, Executive Chairman of Praxis Solutions. "Curt has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to see around corners in capital markets and build firms that deliver for sophisticated investors. His decision to invest in Praxis and help guide our growth speaks volumes about the value he sees in our platform and people."

"As both an investor and Board member, I see tremendous opportunity in Praxis' AI-first approach to due diligence and advisor engagement," said Mr. Brockelman. "The combination of domain expertise, technology, and entrepreneurial drive at Praxis is exceptional. I'm excited to support their next phase of growth."

Mr. Brockelman will provide strategic oversight as Praxis expands its product suite, deepens institutional partnerships, and scales Anchor Advisory and KAIA, the firm's AI-powered diligence and investment research platform. His insights into risk management, fund structure, and data-driven decision-making will help accelerate Praxis' mission to improve investment outcomes through smarter, faster, and more scalable tools.

About Praxis Solutions

Praxis Solutions, based in Newport Beach, CA, is a technology-enabled solutions provider transforming wealth and asset management firms. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, Praxis helps clients improve deliverables and reduce costs.

