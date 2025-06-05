Quantum Metric's Felix AI Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Proven Performance Gains

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The past year has been remarkable for Felix AI and, more importantly, a reflection of how the right investments in AI can revolutionize the way digital brands support their customers," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "We launched Felix AI with a vision to simplify digital analytics and empower teams to act with greater speed and confidence. The adoption and tangible ROI our customers are realizing-from significant time savings to enhanced customer empathy and accelerated product development-validate that vision."

Felix AI enables understanding of an entire session in seconds, reducing the time to analyze customer issues by 50%.

Felix AI: Proven Impact in the Contact Center and Beyond

Powered by Google Cloud's Gemini Pro, Felix AI has transformed how digital teams analyze customer journeys. By automatically summarizing complex user sessions into concise, actionable insights, Felix AI enables understanding of an entire session in seconds, effectively reducing the time it takes to analyze and diagnose customer issues by over 50%. This has transformed the way that digital brands are able to identify, diagnose and optimize experience - providing instant context for things such as detected customer frustrations, collected feedback from Voice of Customer surveys or even needed optimization opportunities for the product roadmap.

In the contact center, Felix AI has enabled immediate customer understanding for personalized customer support from the moment an agent answers a call or chat. Brands have seen impacts such as a three minute cut in average call handle times. A global financial service provider using Felix AI even reduced its call times by 60%, turning minutes-long conversations into seconds. Further validating its market leadership, Quantum Metric was recently named a leader in Customer Analytics by CMP Research , which specifically spotlighted Felix AI's impact in the contact center space.

Introducing Felix AI User Summaries.

Building on Felix AI's success, Quantum Metric recently introduced Felix AI User Summaries as part of its Spring 2025 Product Launch . This enhancement provides a holistic, AI-driven view of user behavior across multiple sessions and devices, enabling organizations to identify patterns, track behavioral trends, and prompt Felix with questions for deeper insights.

"Felix AI User Summaries automatically identifies the most important patterns across sessions, helping us understand contextualized replays better and faster than ever before," said Josh Pollack, Digital Product Manager, Associated Bank. "What used to take us minutes or hours can now be done in just a few seconds, freeing us to drive meaningful improvements."

In the coming months, Quantum Metric will introduce additional enhancements for Felix AI, including real-time funnel analysis, improved tagging and event assignment for digital properties, and seamless identification of data security needs on each page. For more information on Felix AI visit: quantummetric/platform/felix-a

