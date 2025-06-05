Prospera Financial Services Named Finalist In 2025 Wealthmanagement Awards Program

Dallas-Based Boutique Wealth Management Firm Honored for Planning Your Way Program in Practice Management Category

DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent financial advisors, today announced it has been selected as a 2025 WealthManagement Industry Awards finalist in the Practice Management division for broker-dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors. In its 11th year, the "Wealthies" is the first awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

Prospera's Planning Your Way program was named as a finalist in the Practice Management category. Planning Your Way, offers four flexible service models with different levels of support from paraplanners. Advisors can access a slate of services, including a simple data-gathering discovery session led by a paraplanner, plan creation, presentations or a comprehensive relationship between the advisors and paraplanner in support of the end client. Additionally, Planning Your Way offers free financial planning software consultation for advisors considering a change in their planning software.

"Planning Your Way is a direct response to what our advisors told us they needed - more flexibility, more support and less friction in delivering high-quality planning," said Tarah Williams, President & COO at Prospera. "We're proud to be recognized for a solution that truly helps advisors focus on what matters most: their clients."

The WealthManagement Industry Awards recognize firms that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. Finalists had to define their initiative goals, results and how this elevated their advisor's experience. Winners will be announced at a Sept. 4 gala in New York.

Prospera is a seven-time Wealthies winner and was most recently honored in 2023 in the Service and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year categories.

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 12-time finalist for WealthManagement's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit .

