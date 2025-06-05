Navigate Patient Solutions Adds Vance Thompson, MD, David Cox, And Matthew P. Jensen To Medical Advisory Board

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Patient Solutions announces the addition of ophthalmology leader Vance Thompson, MD, healthcare media pioneer David Cox, founder of Bryn Mawr Communications, and patient experience expert Matthew P. Jensen to its Medical Advisory Board. Their combined expertise supports Navigate's vision of building ophthalmology's most comprehensive solution designed to activate, educate, and motivate patients.

Dr. Vance Thompson, a renowned ophthalmic surgeon and innovator, will advise Navigate on enhancing patient engagement and personalized care strategies. His insights will help refine patient experiences and streamline clinical processes.

David Cox, recognized for revolutionizing ophthalmic education through Bryn Mawr Communications, will advise Navigate's growth initiatives. Cox's extensive background ensures Navigate's growth plans are executed effectively and deliver value to practices and patients.

Matthew P. Jensen, founder of Matt Jensen Marketing and former CEO of Vance Thompson Vision, brings valuable expertise in patient experience design and healthcare marketing. Jensen will support Navigate's ongoing efforts to create impactful patient-centric strategies that elevate satisfaction and improve outcomes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Thompson, David Cox, and Matt Jensen to our advisory team," said Joel Gaslin, President and CEO of Navigate Patient Solutions. "Their contributions significantly advance our mission to empower ophthalmology practices through a unique solution that activates, educates, and motivates patients."

Navigate Patient Solutions is building something extraordinary in ophthalmology-a comprehensive, forward-thinking patient engagement solution. We invite ophthalmology practices and industry leaders to join us in shaping a future that simplifies operations, transforms patient experiences, and accelerates practice growth.

Learn more at .

SOURCE Navigate Patient Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED