Cutest Pets On Parliament Hill 2025: Winners Unveiled At Purr-Fectly Playful Pet Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was paws-itively unforgettable at the 3rd Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill awards celebration, where the winning pets of 2025 were officially crowned at a lively, pet-themed gala hosted by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI).

Held at the stylish Metropolitan Brasserie in downtown Ottawa, this pet-friendly event offered a joyful break from the high-stakes energy of Canada's busy political season. The evening featured a ringing proclamation from a traditional Town Crier, charming portraits by a pet caricaturist, and animal-inspired libations for all two-legged guests-setting the stage for a night of wagging tails and wide smiles.

And now, without further a-chew... 2025's Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill are:

- Cutest Dog 2025: Louis

- Cutest Cat 2025: Göçebe

- Cutest Other Pet 2025: Hiccup the hamster – winner by acclamation!

While the Dog and Cat categories came down to thousands of public votes from Canadians across the country, the“Other Pet” category had a clear-and tiny-front-runner. Hiccup the hamster, the sole nominee, squeaked her way to a landslide win without opposition.

“This year's gala was the most spirited and joyful one yet,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President and CEO.“In the wake of an intense federal election on Parliament Hill, it was wonderful to share a moment of celebration for the pets who bring comfort, connection, and joy to so many of us-both inside and outside the political sphere.”

Submissions to this year's contest came from Parliamentarians, political staffers, riding candidates, and Press Gallery members, and were judged by a panel of animal lovers and community leaders. Finalists in the Dog and Cat categories campaigned with their own“paw-licy platforms,” earning votes with their charm, character, and charisma.

"The bond we have with our pets is a special one that contributes to their health and well-being as well as our own. This is why we are excited to support CAHI for this event, which is a great way to showcase how much people care about their pets,” said Chris Nash, Executive Director of the Pet Food Association of Canada.

The contest serves as a meaningful platform to underscore the deep, positive impact pets have in our lives and the importance of ensuring access to veterinary care and medicines to support healthier animals for a healthier Canada.

To meet this year's winners visit .

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada's veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. .

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager, 437-253-1667 ext, 105 ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:













