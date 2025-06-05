Ravi Teja's RT76 Begins With Pooja Film To Hit Screens For Sankranthi Next Year!
Sources close to the unit say that regular shooting for RT76 will commence from June 16 in Hyderabad. The movie is likely to release in theatres for Sankranthi next year.
Actor Ravi Teja, known for his effortless acting and impeccable comic timing, will be seen playing the lead in this hilarious family entertainer that is being directed by Kishore Tirumala, who is known to be a master at making family entertainers. The upcoming film is to be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the prestigious SLV Cinemas banner.
Sources say that director Kishore Tirumala has penned a full-length family subject laced with Ravi Teja's signature style of comedy. The film, they say, will showcase the actor at his absolute best. The film is expected to have an equal measure of emotions and laughs. They also point out that the story is likely to resonate with audiences across all age groups.
On Thursday, the makers released an announcement poster that showed Ravi Teja in an ultra-stylish avatar, donning a checkered designer suit. Seated comfortably in an aircraft seat, he exudes charm, with one foot casually resting on the front seat, a wine bottle in one hand, and a book in the other. This marks Ravi Teja's most sophisticated look to date. The book he's holding reads, 'See It & Say It' in Spanish, hinting at an intriguing new facet to his character.
The movie will have seasoned technicians taking care of different crafts. After delivering a chartbuster album for the blockbuster Dhamaka, Bheems Ceciroleo will again join hands with Ravi Teja for this new movie. Prasad Murella will crank the camera for this film, which will have National Award winning editor Sreekar Prasad as its editor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment