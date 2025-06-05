India Name Squad For AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Against Hong Kong
Initially, the Indian team travelled to Thailand with a 28-member squad for a FIFA international friendly, which ended in a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, along with defenders Mehtab Singh and Subhasish Bose, have been released from the squad and will return to India directly from Thailand. The remaining 25 players have now moved to Bangkok to continue preparations for the crucial clash against Hong Kong.
India opened their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Bangladesh in March. Following the recent loss to Thailand, the pressure is mounting ahead of the vital away fixture. All four teams in India's group are currently tied with one point each after the first round of matches.
In a thrilling match on Wednesday, India showed flashes of brilliance and grit, only to be undone by moments of precision from their opponents. Goals from Benjamin Davis (8') in the first half and Poramet Arjvilai (59') in the second were enough to seal the win for Thailand, while India, though spirited and creative at times, were left ruing missed opportunities and costly defensive lapses.
India's 25-member squad for Hong Kong game:
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Tekcham Abhishek Singh.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes, Nikhil Prabhu.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Head coach: Manolo Marquez
