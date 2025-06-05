US Corporate Aviation (Air Taxi) Summit: Engage With Manufacturers, Operators, And Industry Leaders On Business Models, Insights, And Regional Developments (Miami, Florida, US - September 12, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the 12th USCAS to explore aviation excellence. in the air taxi market. Elevate your industry role by participating in strategic discussions and exploring cutting-edge technologies.

Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 12th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.



Business Models and Market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market.

Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals. Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join the 12th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.

Agenda:

8.30 Registration & Networking Coffee

9.00 Welcome Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium

9.10 Topic TBC

Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq., Founding Partner, Aero Law Center

9.40 Part 135 - Legal Considerations for Purchase/Sale Transactions

Forrest Owens, Esq., Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens

10.10 The Outlook for Fractional Ownership in 2025 and Beyond

Tom Chapman, Chief Experience Officer & Co-Founder, MyFlight Advisor

10.40 Topic TBC

William Herp, CEO, Linear Air

11.10 Networking Coffee Break

11.40 Multi-Owner Structures: From Co-Owned to Fractional

John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach

12.10 Topic TBC

Joe Zulueta, ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems

12.40 Augment your Part 135 Revenue Stream

E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group

13.10 Networking Lunch Break

14.30 Things you Might not Know about International Operations

Craig (C.A.) Southerland, Chairman, Premium Aviation

15.00 Business Aviation and the IRS Examination Campaign

Michael Kohner, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax

15.30 The Importance of Maintenance Records

Larry Hinebaugh, Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence

16.00 100% Electric Cold Jet Propulsion: Enabling Long-Range eVTOL and Fixed-Wing Aviation Solutions

Saul Tarazona, Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace

16.30 Concluding Remarks

