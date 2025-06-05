AS Silvano Fashion Group Decisions Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders
The notice of the general meeting was published on May 13, 2025, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and on May 14, 2025 in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.
The resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were voted by 9 shareholders, whose shares represented 21 357 414 votes or 59,33% of the total share capital. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.
The following resolution was passed at the Meeting:
Item 1: Election of the auditor for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2024
The Meeting decided:
1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;
1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2024.
Tabulation of the votes:
For: 20 452 955 votes, representing 56,81% of the votes;
Against: 15 547 045 votes, representing 43,19% of the votes;
Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes.
AS Silvano Fashion Group
E-mail: ...
Tel: +372 684 5000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment