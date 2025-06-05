Jill Martin Joins MOBIA As Director Of Sales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBIA, Canada's leading business transformation partner, is thrilled to welcome Jill Martin to its team, marking a new chapter in the company's strategy to grow its presence across Canada. A dynamic sales executive Martin has over two decades of experience in translating big picture vision into revenue growth across enterprise, small to medium businesses (SMB), and partner-led ecosystems. Martin has honed the unique ability to consistently deliver results while building high-performing teams, scaling channel partnerships, and leading with a challenger mindset in competitive markets.

“Jill's leadership style and strategic mindset are a perfect match for MOBIA's values and our national vision,” said Chris Peerless, Vice President, Canada.“She brings not only a depth of sales expertise but a culture-first approach that energizes team members and partners. We're excited to see the impact she'll have as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence across Canada.”

Most recently, Martin served as National Channel Sales Leader at Pure Storage, where she shaped the company's go-to-market strategy across Canada. From launching the channel to driving major enterprise wins, her tenure was defined by purpose, pride, and powerful collaboration. Her strategic instincts, creativity, and trusted leadership made her a driving force behind Pure's partner success and market expansion.“Throughout my career, I've had the privilege to work with talented teams at leading organizations,” said Martin.“I'm excited for the opportunity to work with another high-caliber team and to lead the efforts to expand MOBIA's reach across Canada, not just with customers but with strong partner relationships, too.”

As an acknowledged culture builder, it was MOBIA's great culture that drew Martin.“I believe that a healthy company and team focussed culture is a critical factor for success, she said.“I'm excited to be part of a team that lives this, not just internally but when it comes to serving its clients.”

“I look forward to having Jill on the team as another advocate as we continue to build lasting relationships with our partners,” said Nicole Murphy, Director of Alliances and Partnerships at MOBIA.“At MOBIA, we always say that we're stronger together. Having leaders that embody this bring us closer to that vision.”

To learn more about MOBIA contact Laura Hambly at ... .

