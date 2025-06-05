Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Change In Capital Of Large Shareholder


2025-06-05 05:31:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 June 2025
Announcement no. 384

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 32.368 shares, corresponding to 4,7% of the share capital and votes.

For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: ... or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: ...

Attachment

  • Announcement384_Change_capital_large_shareholder

MENAFN05062025004107003653ID1109640228

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search