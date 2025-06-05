MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 June 2025Announcement no. 384

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 32.368 shares, corresponding to 4,7% of the share capital and votes.

