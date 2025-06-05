Lynette-Marie Lacerda Inducted Into Rotary Club Of Bristol, RI, Strengthening Her Community Commitment

THAT1RealtorLynette! brings a heart-forward approach to real estate and philanthropy, now aligned with Rotary's mission of service above self.

- Lynette-Marie Lacerda, Realtor & Member, Rotary Club of BristolBRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lynette-Marie Lacerda , a respected real estate professional and community advocate, has officially joined the Rotary Club of Bristol, Rhode Island . She was inducted during the club's May 7 lunch meeting, with Club President Mary Jo Tavares officiating and longtime Rotarian Jacques de Labry serving as her sponsor.Known throughout the region as“THAT1RealtorLynette! ,” Lacerda brings over a decade of experience in real estate, including managing more than $300 million in residential assets and overseeing $6 million in renovation and development projects. She is brokered by revolv Real Estate in Somerset, Massachusetts, where she has built her business on trust, results, and a heart for service.Licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, she helps clients navigate one of life's most significant transitions: buying or selling a home. Her philosophy is grounded in education, empathy, and advocacy.“Whether it's a family relocating, a first-time buyer chasing their dream, or a seller overwhelmed by the process, I'm ready, willing, and able to assist at every step,” Lacerda said.Her client-focused, heart-forward approach mirrors Rotary's core values. Just as the Rotary motto champions“Service Above Self,” Lynette views real estate as a means of service helping clients make informed decisions, reducing stress, and offering support beyond the transaction. From home staging and move management to estate clear-outs, she offers concierge-level services reflecting her holistic care model.Fluent in Spanish and a lifelong Rhode Islander, Lacerda lives in Bristol and is deeply committed to community involvement. She grew up working on her grandparents' farm, Lacerda Produce in Portsmouth, an experience that shaped her work ethic and passion for giving back. Today, she donates $250 from every transaction to Save-A-Lab Rescue and Horse Play Equine Rescue and Sanctuary.“Joining Rotary isn't just an honor, it's an opportunity to dovetail my passion for community service with a group of mission-driven individuals,” she said.“I'm excited to contribute to the club's charitable efforts and continue expanding the ways I can serve others personally and professionally.”Her sponsor, Jacques de Labry, a retired ex-CEO of technology companies and a founder of the Bristol Rotary's Charities Foundation, recognized a kindred spirit in Lacerda.“Lynette brings energy, integrity, and a spirit of service to everything she does,” said de Labry.“Her goals in her real estate career are rooted in community impact, which makes her a natural fit for Rotary.”With this new role, Lacerda continues to bridge her professional expertise with her lifelong commitment to service and looks forward to what lies ahead.About THAT1RealtorLynette!Lynette-Marie Lacerda, known professionally as THAT1RealtorLynette!, is a licensed real estate agent serving Rhode Island and Massachusetts. With decades of experience and a track record of managing more than $300 million in residential assets, she is known for her client-first, heart-forward approach. Her services include buying, selling, staging, move management, and estate clear-outs, all designed to make real estate transitions seamless and supportive. Learn more at THAT1RealtorLynette.About the Rotary Club of Bristol, RIThe Rotary Club of Bristol, Rhode Island, is part of Rotary International, a global service organization dedicated to promoting integrity, advancing world understanding, and improving communities through service. Founded on the motto“Service Above Self,” the club brings together local professionals and leaders committed to making a difference through volunteerism, charitable giving, and community engagement. Learn more at BristolRotaryClub.

