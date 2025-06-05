Patient Jumps From Hospital Building, Dies During Treatment In MP Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Damoh (MP), June 5 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old patient admitted to a government-run district hospital allegedly jumped from the building, leading to his death during treatment in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, around 450 km from Bhopal.

The deceased person has been identified as Shubham Ahirwar, a resident of Emlayi village in Damoh.

According to police, Shubham was brought to the district hospital by his family as he had pain in his stomach a few days ago.

After some improvement in his health, Shubham was shifted to the general ward of the hospital.

On Wednesday night, he suddenly got up from his bed and started creating a ruckus in the ward.

He rushed towards the nursing station located in the ward and picked up a pair of scissors from there.

Then, he ran from one end of the ward to another, brandishing the scissors in his hand, leaving the people present there, including other patients, in panic.

The security staff and some attendants tried to overpower him, but he was out of control.

After creating a ruckus for around 30 minutes, Shubham came out of the ward and ran to a balcony and jumped from the second floor of the building.

Security staff brought him back inside for treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

His act of jumping from the hospital building was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the hospital premises.

"He was rushed to the emergency ward for treatment, however, he could not survive the impact of the fall and died during treatment," said a doctor in the Damoh district hospital.

The district hospital administration informed the local police about the incident early on Thursday.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and his condition was improving gradually. But what made him create a ruckus and end his life, is part of the police investigation," a doctor said.

A police team from city Kotwali reached the spot and investigations are underway.