Qatari Pilgrims Arrive At Arafat, Head To Muzdalifah After Sunset

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA



Makkah: This morning, pilgrims from the State of Qatar, along with all the pilgrims at the holy sites, arrive at Arafat to perform the most important ritual of Hajj. They are taking part in the great Day of Arafat, a deeply spiritual moment filled with humility and peace.



Qatari pilgrims will join the rest of the worshippers in praying Dhuhr and Asr together and shortened (in advance), following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

They will remain in Arafat until sunset, devoting their time to prayers, remembrance of God, and supplications on this most sacred day of the pilgrimage.



After sunset, the pilgrims will head to Muzdalifah, where they will perform Maghrib and Isha prayers combined and delayed. They will spend the night there, following the example of the Prophet, in preparation for moving to Mina to throw the Jamarat al-Aqaba (the symbolic stoning of the devil) and begin the rituals of Eid al-Adha.



Some Qatari pilgrims spent Wednesday, the Day of Tarwiyah, in Mina, also in accordance with the Prophet's tradition. They did so in a calm spiritual atmosphere, supported by smooth logistics and organization provided by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure the safe movement of all pilgrims.



The Qatari Hajj mission continues to implement its comprehensive plan for the pilgrimage season, having prepared all necessary medical, religious, guidance, and service facilities to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.



The mission confirmed that all its technical and field units are operating around the clock in an integrated system to meet pilgrims' needs and ensure their safety and comfort.



On the medical front, the mission has prepared two clinics in Arafat: one for men and one for women, both fully equipped to handle all types of cases, including emergencies.



An ambulance outfitted with the latest medical equipment and staffed by both male and female paramedics has also been provided, along with qualified doctors and nurses, to ensure quick medical response and care across all pilgrimage sites.



To support easy communication, the communication and support unit has made a free hotline available via the Hajj Guide app, allowing Qatari pilgrims to reach the team directly within Saudi Arabia at 8003040444, or from within Qatar at 132, for support, assistance, or inquiries. All requests are forwarded directly to the relevant units to ensure quick response and service.