From Quiet Confidence To CEO Presence: How CCGT's Alison Cook Is Championing Women And Youth Pathways Thanks To Michelle Bowden's Masterclass

NSW, Australia - June 4, 2025 - When you lead an organisation that places hundreds of apprentices and trainees into the workforce each year, presenting with clarity and confidence isn't a luxury, it's a leadership imperative.

That was the realisation that prompted Alison Cook, newly appointed CEO of Central Coast Group Training (CCGT), to enrol in Michelle Bowden's acclaimed Persuasive Presentation Skills Masterclass in 2024.

"As a leader, I need to inspire young people, influence employers, and build trust with government and community stakeholders," Alison said. "I knew I wanted to take my presenting to the next level, and Michelle's Masterclass was exactly the right program."

Michelle Bowden CSP has delivered over 1,000 presentation skills workshops and trained more than 13,000 professionals in her proven blueprint for business presenting with clarity, confidence and influence - whether online, on stage, or in the boardroom.

For Alison, the timing couldn't have been better.

Since completing the two-day program, she has presented to high-level government committees, spoken alongside a Member of Parliament at the opening of the Career Expo, and proudly launched ManufactHER - one of just ten Australian Government-funded programs designed to support women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

"Advocating for women in industry is something I'm incredibly passionate about," Alison said. "Through ManufactHER, we're giving women the skills, confidence, and industry connections to thrive, and as a female CEO, I want to model that same leadership."

But Alison didn't stop with her own development. Recognising the power of the Masterclass, she ensured that all CCGT staff who present externally also completed the training.

"There's no doubt this is why we've seen such a big shift," she explained. "By lifting the presentation skills across the whole organisation, we're now delivering a more confident, clear and consistent message to our community. That's absolutely contributed to the 22% increase in applications we've seen for apprenticeships and traineeships."

Michelle Bowden agrees.

"Alison is a brilliant example of what happens when a leader invests in presentation skills training ," Michelle said. "Alison has embedded best-practice communication across the organisation, and like all my clients, now the results speak for themselves."

Alison has also experienced a noticeable personal transformation.

"I've had so many colleagues and partners comment on how much more confident, clear and inspiring I sound when presenting," she shared. "Michelle's Masterclass gave me a practical, structured approach I can use every time, whether I'm presenting to my Board, to government, or to a room full of young people."

Michelle's Masterclass continues to attract professionals from across Australia. She specialises in helping people lose their nerves, structure winning arguments and stand out for all the right reasons at work.

As Alison puts it: "If you want your leaders and teams to show up with confidence and impact - this is the Masterclass you need."

Because when we communicate well, we empower the next generation to see what's possible and create a future they can believe in.

About CCGT

Central Coast Group Training (CCGT) is a leading not-for-profit organisation connecting young Australians with career pathways through apprenticeships and traineeships. Based on the NSW Central Coast, CCGT works with hundreds of employers and places young people into meaningful, skilled roles across diverse industries - with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.