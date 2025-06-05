Uzbekistan And Austria Unite To Launch New Agricultural Projects
These initiatives were discussed during a series of high-level meetings between a delegation from Uzbekistan - including Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Munira Aminova - and key Austrian institutions.
The Uzbek delegation also held discussions with representatives of the Technical Assistance Department of the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Austrian Agricultural Cluster, and members of the Austrian Parliament.
At the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides exchanged views on policy and shared experiences regarding the Austrian Development Agency's financial and technical assistance to the agricultural sector.
In addition, the delegation held fruitful discussions with members of the Austrian Parliament and the leadership of the Austrian Farmers' Association. An agreement was reached to arrange an official visit of Austrian parliamentarians to Uzbekistan in the near future, signaling growing momentum in bilateral relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment