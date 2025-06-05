Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan And Austria Unite To Launch New Agricultural Projects

2025-06-05 05:08:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5. Uzbekistan and Austria are poised to strengthen cooperation through joint projects in innovative agriculture, food processing, livestock farming, and the development of agro-industrial clusters, Trend reports.

These initiatives were discussed during a series of high-level meetings between a delegation from Uzbekistan - including Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Munira Aminova - and key Austrian institutions.

The Uzbek delegation also held discussions with representatives of the Technical Assistance Department of the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Austrian Agricultural Cluster, and members of the Austrian Parliament.

At the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides exchanged views on policy and shared experiences regarding the Austrian Development Agency's financial and technical assistance to the agricultural sector.

In addition, the delegation held fruitful discussions with members of the Austrian Parliament and the leadership of the Austrian Farmers' Association. An agreement was reached to arrange an official visit of Austrian parliamentarians to Uzbekistan in the near future, signaling growing momentum in bilateral relations.

