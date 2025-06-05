Kazakhstan Boosts Middle Corridor Dev't To Strengthen CIS Trade Routes
In the course of the meeting, attention was given to cooperation in the field of transit and transport infrastructure, with key projects being highlighted that are being implemented on the territory of Kazakhstan.
“This is a comprehensive roadmap for the development of the eastern route 'North-South,' aimed at doubling the corridor's throughput capacity by 2027, expanding the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor as a key link of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), and the construction of the 'Center-West' highway, which will connect Astana with the western regions of the country and international routes,” the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stated.
Moreover, it was noted that these projects are important elements in implementing the President of Kazakhstan's initiative to develop the Concept of Integration of CIS transport arteries.
During the meeting, prospects for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and its CIS partners were also discussed. In the light industry sector, deepening cooperation and supporting joint production projects and clusters were identified as important.
Attention was focused on strengthening cooperation in the exchange of advanced digital solutions. The international artificial intelligence center Alem AI being established in Kazakhstan will help accelerate the introduction of AI in various fields, including healthcare, education, public administration, industry, and others.
The need to intensify interaction between authorized state bodies in the areas of cybersecurity and combating transnational fraud was also emphasized.
The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States is scheduled for September 2025 in Minsk, Belarus.
