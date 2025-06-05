Pilgrims Converge On Arafat As Hajj Reaches Its Peak Today

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Millions of pilgrims from around the world have begun gathering in the plains of Arafat today to perform Wuquf-e-Arafah, the pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. As part of the day's rites, the historic Khutbah-e-Hajj will be delivered from Masjid-e-Nimrah and broadcast live to the faithful.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, all arrangements in Masjid-e-Nimrah and the surrounding areas of Arafat have been finalized. After sunset, pilgrims will depart for Muzdalifah, where they will spend the night under the open sky, combining the Maghrib and Isha prayers as per tradition.

To ensure a comfortable experience for worshippers, 125,000 square meters of carpet have been laid inside Masjid-e-Nimrah. In addition, mist fans have been installed to help reduce temperatures by an average of nine degrees Celsius, offering some relief in the scorching heat.

Following the sermon, pilgrims will offer the combined prayers of Zuhr and Asr and remain in Arafat until sunset. They will then proceed to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning ritual known as Ramy.

On 10th Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims will perform the stoning of the largest pillar (Jamrat al-Aqaba), offer sacrifices, and either shave their heads or trim their hair, marking the end of the state of Ihram. The next two days will see pilgrims continue the stoning ritual at all three pillars, with the option to conclude Hajj rites after the 12th or 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

According to Radio Pakistan, nearly 89,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under the government Hajj scheme, while 23,620 others are performing Hajj through private tour operators.

The government has arranged comprehensive transport services to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, including 932 buses used to transport over 88,000 government-sponsored pilgrims to Mina.