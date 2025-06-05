Senator Graham To Amend Russia Sanctions Bill Not To Affect Ukraine's Allies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The lawmaker spoke in an interview with Semafor , Ukrinform reports.

"Why don't we carve out for countries who are helping Ukraine? If you're providing military economic assistance to Ukraine, you get a carveout," Graham said.

He also mentioned China and noted that Beijing, in order to avoid mounting pressure from Washington, could also join international efforts to support Ukraine.

Head of Zelensky's Office to U.S. senators: We need to completely block Russia's access to resources feeding war

"So China, if you don't want to get sanctioned, help Ukraine ... that makes sense to me," the senator said.

The senator said he discussed his legislative initiative on Russia sanctions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, but stopped short of commenting on Trump's reaction.

Senator compares Ukraine' Operation Spiderweb to U.S. raid to eliminate bin Laden

“Let's put these sanctions out. Let's increase the cost to China and the other bad actors,” he added.“It's the only way to keep this war from widening.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Senator Graham said U.S. Senate planned to consider a new package of sanctions against Russia ahead of the G7 summit to be hosted by Canada on June 15-17.