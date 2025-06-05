Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Attacks Russian Missile Forces Unit In Bryansk Region - General Staff


2025-06-05 05:08:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces , Ukrinform reports.

A unit of the 26th Missile Brigade attempted to launch a strike on one of the Ukrainian settlements, likely Kyiv, from the area of Klintsy in Bryansk region, the report reads.

Thanks to effective reconnaissance and as a result of the coordinated efforts, the targets were successfully hit. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were most likely damaged.

The damage assessment is yet to be updated.

The effective and timely effort allowed Ukraine to avoid casualties among the civilian population, the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a unique Operation Spiderweb, launching swarms of small drones previously smuggled into Russia at four Russian airfields hosting strategic bombers. As a result, 41 Russian strategic warplanes were hit, including such models as A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.

The coordination center of the special operation was located close to one of the FSB regional offices.

The SBU also recently hit the Crimea Bridge in what appears to be a third attack, this time targeting underwater supports.

