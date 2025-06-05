Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Currently No Signs Of Russia Preparing Large-Scale Attacks From Sea Ukraine Navy


2025-06-05 05:08:35
Pletenchuk spoke on national television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As to any changes now or some preparation for massive attacks using sea platforms, I am not yet ready to confirm such reports," Pletenchuk said.

As reported earlier, as of Thursday morning, Russia has deployed a single Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to six missiles.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an alert, warning of a risk of "significant air attacks", recommending that U.S. citizens in Ukraine exercise appropriate caution.

Photo: Suspilne Odesa

