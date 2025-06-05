Ukraine Intercepts 74 Of 103 Drones Russia Launches Overnight Thu
From 22:30 on Wednesday, June 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types, launching them from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Capr Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
In addition, Russian troops employed an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, launching it from Rostov region.Read also: Clinic, art club, school wiped out as Russian drones hit Odesa region
Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were affected the most.
The air raid was repelled by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.
As of 10:00 on Thursday, June 5, air defense forces had neutralized 74 enemy drones in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.
Of these, 28 were shot down, 46 were lost from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare.
Hits were recorded in 16 locations.Read also: Kharkiv attack toll rises to nine, pregnant woman among victim
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of June 5, the Russians massively attacked Pryluky, Chernihiv region, with drones, killing five and injuring six civilians.
One of the UAVs hit the house of a fire station chief , killing his entire family.
