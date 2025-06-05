Pilot Irrigation Project Launched In Aghali As Part Of Reconstruction Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Restoration and reconstruction efforts continue in a phased manner across Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Infrastructure networks are being rebuilt, historical monuments restored, and the regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur are experiencing a revival, Azernews reports.

As part of these ongoing efforts, a new pilot project will be implemented in Aghali village of Zangilan district, where a modern internal irrigation system is planned to cover 110 hectares of land, Trend reports.

The initial stage of the project involves the preparation of detailed design and cost estimate documentation.

Currently,“Agroservice” Open Joint-Stock Company is in the process of selecting a company to develop the project documentation for the irrigation system.

The cost of preparing these documents is projected to be 41,800 manats.