Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov Attends CIS Heads Of Government Meeting In Dushanbe


2025-06-05 05:08:29
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, took part in a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government, held in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

The event also included a meeting with the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reported that Asadov participated in the event as part of his working visit to Tajikistan.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan joined the CIS on September 24, 1993, following the organization's establishment on December 8, 1991. The country actively engages with all member states-except Armenia-across various sectors including culture, humanitarian initiatives, science, and more, prioritizing its national interests within the framework of CIS cooperation.

Azerbaijan consistently participates in CIS annual meetings, including the Council of Heads of State, Council of Heads of Government, Council of Foreign Ministers, and other affiliated bodies.

