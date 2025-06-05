Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Deepen Cultural And Media Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Uzbekistan and Deputy Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Uzbekistan Presidential Administration Kairat Bazarov have discussed the prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports.

The meeting featured an in-depth discussion on the current status and future prospects of Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation in the fields of culture, libraries, translation, and publishing.

Both sides emphasized that the long-standing historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan provide a solid foundation for collaboration in these areas.

Akif Marifli highlighted that Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are growing in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. He presented information on the cultural and humanitarian initiatives carried out by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, noting the importance of joint library activities, book exhibitions, publications, and translation projects in fostering mutual understanding between the two nations.

Key points of discussion included collaboration between libraries, the development of electronic library systems with modern technologies, and the mutual translation and publication of works by Azerbaijani and Uzbek authors. The parties also exchanged concrete ideas for joint project planning and implementation.

Kairat Bazarov underlined the significance of promoting Azerbaijani culture in Uzbekistan and stressed the need to deepen cooperation in the cultural and literary spheres, in addition to expanding partnerships in media and information.

He also pointed out opportunities for organizing joint book fairs, translating and publishing works by notable writers and scholars, and sharing cultural content across digital platforms.

The discussion further touched upon mutual media visits, joint conferences, co-production of television and online programs, and broader collaboration in public diplomacy and information exchange.

Both sides agreed that such meetings are vital for strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing mutual understanding. They committed to drafting detailed cooperation plans and launching joint initiatives in the near future.