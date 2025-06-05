Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-05 05:08:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Azernews reports.

In his message, the head of state said:“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you.

Eid al-Adha, a symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity among Muslims around the world, is one of the main holidays in Islam, during which the Almighty chose the path of guidance for humanity. It is a celebration that always calls for equality, brotherhood, and selflessness.

The ceremonies of Eid al-Adha further strengthen the values of humanism and kindness in our society. They are observed with high spirits and special solemnity in Azerbaijan every year. During these days, prayers are offered for the progress of our state and the well-being and peace of our people. The cherished memory of our martyrs is also honored with deep reverence. I sincerely hope that your pure intentions, prayers, and wishes will be fulfilled, and that the Almighty's mercy will always be abundant upon our nation.”

President Ilham Aliyev concluded:“On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I once again extend my sincere congratulations to you and to all our compatriots living around the world. I wish your families happiness, and may your homes be filled with abundance and blessings.”

MENAFN05062025000195011045ID1109640159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search