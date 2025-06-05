President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha
In his message, the head of state said:“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you.
Eid al-Adha, a symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity among Muslims around the world, is one of the main holidays in Islam, during which the Almighty chose the path of guidance for humanity. It is a celebration that always calls for equality, brotherhood, and selflessness.
The ceremonies of Eid al-Adha further strengthen the values of humanism and kindness in our society. They are observed with high spirits and special solemnity in Azerbaijan every year. During these days, prayers are offered for the progress of our state and the well-being and peace of our people. The cherished memory of our martyrs is also honored with deep reverence. I sincerely hope that your pure intentions, prayers, and wishes will be fulfilled, and that the Almighty's mercy will always be abundant upon our nation.”
President Ilham Aliyev concluded:“On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I once again extend my sincere congratulations to you and to all our compatriots living around the world. I wish your families happiness, and may your homes be filled with abundance and blessings.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment