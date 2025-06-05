403
Sudan's Cholera Outbreak Worsens, Infecting Thousands Amidst Collapse Of Health Systems
By Mohammad Abdulaziz
KHARTOUM, June 5 (KUNA) -- Sudan is facing a worsening health crisis as the cholera outbreak spreads across 12 states, infecting more than 71,000 people and causing over 1,770 deaths since July 2024.
The health emergency coincides with severe challenges on the ground, including ongoing armed conflict and the collapse of critical infrastructure, hindering access to affected areas.
The Ministry of Health in Khartoum reported 942 new infections and 25 deaths at the end of May, amid a nationwide tally of 1,177 infections and 45 deaths. The Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate stated that approximately 90 percent of hospitals are out of service due to bombings, robbery, or a shortage of medical supplies.
During the last week of May, health authorities recorded 172 deaths, 90 percent of which occurred in Khartoum State, despite a reported recovery rate of 89 percent in isolation centers. The ministry warned that deteriorating environmental conditions are accelerating the spread of the disease.
Dr. Mohammad Al-Tijani, Director of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health said that the overall recovery rate has reached 92 percent, attributing the rise in reported cases to increased field screening and response team activities.
Al-Tijani added that 95 percent of infections were recorded among adults, with only 5 percent among children.
He noted that vaccination campaigns are ongoing in Khartoum and will expand to other regions once three million additional vaccine doses arrive.
As part of its response, the ministry plans to establish 250 rehydration centers in residential areas and has set up 12 isolation wards with a total capacity of 550 beds at Omdurman, Ombadda, and Al-Nau hospitals to support treatment efforts.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that attacks on power infrastructure in Khartoum have worsened the water crisis, forcing residents to rely on contaminated sources and exposing more than one million children to waterborne diseases amid the cholera outbreak.
OCHA indicated a relative decline in daily case numbers in Khartoum, crediting efforts by healthcare workers and volunteers. However, it stressed that the situation remains critical, with over 16,500 infections and 340 deaths reported since the outbreak began.
In an official statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed deep concern over the cholera outbreak, as Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued an urgent appeal for unrestricted humanitarian access to contain the spread of the disease and save lives.
"Since last July, the outbreak has spread across 12 states, affecting tens of thousands and resulting in thousands of deaths, this cannot continue," Dr. Tedros said.
He added that WHO is working closely with Sudan's Ministry of Health to strengthen emergency response efforts, including a vaccination campaign using 115,000 doses currently available in the country.
To bolster vaccination efforts, WHO and UNICEF recently delivered 2.9 million additional cholera vaccine doses to Port Sudan. The response also includes the provision of medical supplies, mobile transport units, and ambulances to treat patients in affected areas.
Dr. Tedros confirmed that the interventions are beginning to show results, with case and death numbers declining in some regions. However, he warned that the lack of full humanitarian access continues to hinder progress and threatens thousands of lives.
He emphasized the need for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying, "Without a cessation of hostilities, we cannot reach all those at risk. We urgently need safe corridors to deliver vaccines, aid, and save lives."
The cholera outbreak comes amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, where fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces has displaced millions and severely damaged the healthcare system, leaving vast areas without essential services.
WHO previously announced that 70 to 80 percent of health facilities in Sudan are non-operational due to the conflict, which has contributed to the spread of diseases such as cholera, posing an additional burden on the health sector.
Health experts have warned that the cholera outbreak poses a serious threat and called for swift intervention to provide treatment. Though the disease is treatable, delays in care can lead to severe consequences.
Head of the Executive Committee of Sudan Doctors for Peace and Development Dr. Mahmoud Taj Al-Din told KUNA that the cholera outbreak is one of the most dangerous consequences of the ongoing conflict, citing over 70,000 confirmed cases and warning that the actual number may be significantly higher in conflict zones and remote areas that are difficult to access.
Taj Al-Din warned that cholera-related death rates are surpassing normal levels and stressed that delayed or unavailable treatment could double the risk of fatalities.
