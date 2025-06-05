A Love Letter To The Struggling Souls Of Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Uzma Majid

There are days in Kashmir when the sky turns its face away, and nothing feels like home.

Not the chinar trees, not the azaan rolling over rooftops, not even your own name echoing back from the mirror.

You sit on your prayer mat, but your hands tremble too much to rise. You whisper questions to no one: Why is it always me? Why does every road feel like a dead end?

This, too, is life in the Valley.

Not just the beauty they paint in postcards, but the silence of pain stitched behind every smile. The kind of pain that presses against your chest in the dark. The kind that makes you wonder if you're really seen. If you're truly loved. If you're anything at all.

But let me ask you something: Who whispered that you're nothing?

That voice that tells you to give up, it doesn't come from your soul. It comes from the one who fears your light. The one who swore to break you from within. Shaitan. His lies are sweet and constant: that you're alone, unloved, unworthy.

But your Creator? He never once said that.

“We have certainly created man in the best of stature.” (Al-Qur'an 95:4)

That's your truth. That's your spine, your blood, your breath. You are the best. You, with your cracked hands and trembling knees. You, who have known sorrow. You, who still stand.

Yes, life here is hard. It always has been. But look around: every orchard bears fruit only after enduring snow. Every river carves its path through resistance. Allah, your Rab, never promised ease without effort. He said:

“And We will surely test you until We make evident those who strive among you and the patient...” (Al-Qur'an 47:31)

So the hardship? It's not a punishment. It's the syllabus of your soul's promotion. You're not being forgotten. You're being prepared. Just like you can't skip a board exam and expect a certificate, you can't skip struggle and expect peace. But peace will come. Because He also said:

“Indeed, with hardship comes ease.” (Al-Qur'an 94:5)

And if you're wondering whether your burden is too big, remember:

“Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bear.” (Al-Qur'an 2:286)

So maybe this storm is here to show you your strength. Maybe it's here to drive you back to the One who waits. Not with scorn, but with mercy. Not with distance, but with embrace. He says:

“Call upon Me; I will respond to you.” (Al-Qur'an 40:60)

That is not indifference. That is a promise. So if your heart is heavy, pour it out. No need for eloquence. No need for a go-between. Just you and your Lord. Your tears, your silence, your ache-He hears it all.

And if He doesn't give you what you asked for?

Perhaps He's guarding you.“You may hate a thing and it is good for you, and you may love a thing and it is bad for you...” (Al-Qur'an 2:216)

This life is a valley of trials, yes. But valleys also bloom. Paradise is not for the untested. It is for those who stayed, who held on, even with shaking hands. Don't believe the whispers that say you're alone. You're held. You're seen. You're loved.

And here in Kashmir, where snow melts into rivers and grief often shares its name with beauty-remember, time will pass. Wounds will close. Light will return.

Just hold on. Don't let go. You're closer to ease than you think.

The author can be reached at [email protected]