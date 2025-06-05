$4.93 Bn Collagen Supplements Markets, 2030 - Global Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts: Aging Population And Fitness Trends Drive Expansion, Gummies And Powders Boost Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Competitive Landscape
- Optimum Nutrition Inc BioTechUSA TCI Co Ltd Further Food Vital Proteins LLC Hunter and Gather Foods Shiseido Co Ltd. Clorox Co/The Bountiful Co/The Codeage LLC
Collagen Supplements Market, By Form:
- Pills & Gummies Powder Liquid/Drinks
Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Pharmacy Online Store Specialty Store
Collagen Supplements Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain
- China Japan India Australia South Korea
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
Attachment
