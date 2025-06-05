Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$4.93 Bn Collagen Supplements Markets, 2030 - Global Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts: Aging Population And Fitness Trends Drive Expansion, Gummies And Powders Boost Adoption


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include tapping into the rising health consciousness and demand for preventive health products, particularly among aging and fitness-focused consumers. Offering diverse product forms and leveraging endorsements can enhance market penetration. Growth in plant-based collagen alternatives also presents new avenues.

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Collagen Supplements Market was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth is being propelled by increasing consumer awareness regarding the health and beauty benefits of collagen, which plays a key role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint mobility, and connective tissue strength.

Demand is particularly strong among aging populations, fitness-conscious consumers, and individuals focused on preventive health. The versatility of product forms, including powders, capsules, and gummies, has enhanced consumer accessibility and convenience, driving broader market adoption. Endorsements by public figures and strategic innovations by manufacturers are further boosting interest and demand. With wellness trends gaining traction worldwide, collagen supplements have established a firm position in the broader functional health product landscape.

Increasing Health Consciousness

Heightened health awareness is fueling consumer interest in wellness-enhancing products, positioning collagen supplements as a preferred choice for holistic health management. As people shift from reactive to proactive health approaches, collagen has gained recognition for its role in supporting skin vitality, bone strength, and joint flexibility. The association of collagen with external beauty indicators such as radiant skin, healthy nails, and strong hair also contributes to its rising popularity.

Consumers are increasingly seeking multi-functional supplements that align with their goals for longevity and aesthetic well-being. Furthermore, global demographic shifts-especially the rise in aging populations-are intensifying demand for collagen-based solutions that support healthy aging and mobility, reinforcing the supplement's value in modern wellness routines.

Regulatory Complexity

The collagen supplements market faces significant regulatory challenges due to inconsistent global classification and compliance requirements. Countries differ in how they categorize collagen products-as foods, nutraceuticals, or pharmaceuticals-resulting in varied regulations for safety, labeling, and marketing claims. These inconsistencies create obstacles for international product launches and raise operational costs due to the need for localized compliance strategies.

Regulatory authorities also place high emphasis on verifying the safety and ethical sourcing of collagen ingredients, particularly those derived from bovine, marine, or porcine origins. This requires companies to adopt rigorous quality control and traceability systems, adding complexity and cost to manufacturing and supply chain operations. The absence of standardized global guidelines further limits scalability and creates market entry barriers for new players.

Key Market Trends: Plant-Based Collagen Alternatives

The rise of plant-based collagen alternatives is shaping the future of the collagen supplements market, responding to growing demand for vegan, ethical, and sustainable wellness products. Traditional animal-derived collagen is increasingly being supplemented or replaced by formulations that stimulate the body's own collagen production using plant-based compounds.

These alternatives often include nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, silica, and amino acids sourced from botanicals. In parallel, advancements in biotechnology are enabling the production of lab-engineered, bio-identical collagen through fermentation techniques using yeast or bacteria-offering a cruelty-free, environmentally friendly option. These innovations cater to a diverse consumer base, including vegetarians, vegans, and those with dietary restrictions, thereby expanding the market's reach.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 186
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.13 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.93 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8%
Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Competitive Landscape

  • Optimum Nutrition Inc
  • BioTechUSA
  • TCI Co Ltd
  • Further Food
  • Vital Proteins LLC
  • Hunter and Gather Foods
  • Shiseido Co Ltd.
  • Clorox Co/The
  • Bountiful Co/The
  • Codeage LLC

Collagen Supplements Market, By Form:

  • Pills & Gummies
  • Powder
  • Liquid/Drinks

Collagen Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacy
  • Online Store
  • Specialty Store

Collagen Supplements Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait


