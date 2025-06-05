Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Analysis Report 2025: Globalization Of Biopharmaceutical And Medical Device Companies Bolster Growth - Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts 2020-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market.
- Accell Clinical Research, LLC. Genpact Ltd. CRITERIUM, INC. Promedica International. WuXi AppTec Co Ltd. Medpace Inc. Charles River Laboratories Inc. ICON plc. Covance, Inc. Parexel International Corporation.
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Service:
- Regulatory Consulting Legal Representation Regulatory Writing & Publishing Product registration & clinical trial applications Regulatory Submissions Regulatory Operations Other services
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Category:
- Pharmaceutical Medical Device
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Company Size:
- Small Companies Medium Companies Large Companies
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Indication:
- Oncology Neurology Cardiology Immunology Other Indications
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Product Stage:
- Preclinical Clinical Premarket Approval
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By End Use:
- Medical Device Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies
Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
