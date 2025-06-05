RCB Victory Stampede: Karnataka High Court To Hear Case After Taking Suo Motu Cognisance

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court is set to hear the Bengaluru stampede case this afternoon after taking suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident that claimed 11 lives and left 47 others injured during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

High Court intervenes

The High Court will hear the matter at 2:30pm today. Legal sources confirm that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by petitioner Sri Lohith G Hanumapura, seeking accountability for the lapses that caused the stampede.

Gate 7 stampede during RCB celebrations

The stampede occurred at Gate No. 7 of the stadium, where thousands had gathered amid rumours of free ticket distribution. The chaos intensified with sudden rainfall and a lack of proper crowd control, turning a celebratory event into a scene of horror. Most casualties occurred due to suffocation and overcrowding, according to doctors from Vaidehi Hospital, where four of the victims were declared dead.

KSCA letter contradicts govt claim

Adding a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, a letter from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) dated June 3, 2025, has surfaced. The letter, addressed to the state government, clearly requests permission to organise a felicitation event for the RCB team at the Vidhana Soudha. This directly contradicts the state government's claim that the event was planned at the“last minute”, which it had cited as a reason for inadequate preparations.

In the wake of public outrage and grief, the state government has announced a ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased.

“This tragedy should not have happened. We express deep sorrow and have ordered a magisterial inquiry with a 15-day deadline,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a press briefing. He also clarified that the government would bear all medical expenses for the injured.