Bharat Mata Portrait Stirs Row: Kerala Govt Cancels Environment Day Event At Raj Bhavan
Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy over a portrait of Bharat Mata led to the abrupt cancellation of an official event on World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning. The Kerala government objected to the presence of the portrait on stage, alleging that it resembled imagery used in RSS events. However, Governor Rajendra Arlekar refused to remove it.
Event shifted to Durbar Hall
Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event alleging that RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy had spoken at Raj Bhavan with the same picture. The portrait of Bharat Mata was on the stage in the main hall. Officials from the agriculture department had visited the venue on June 4, and the event was scheduled for 9 am on Thursday. The cabinet meeting was postponed to 11 am and the agriculture department informed that the event was canceled.
According to reports, the agriculture minister had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Following this, the event was shifted to the Durbar Hall. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to attend the event at the Durbar Hall. Meanwhile, the governor oversaw the planting of saplings at Raj Bhavan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment