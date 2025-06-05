Nagaland State Lottery Results (05-06-2025): Check 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draw Results, First Prize Rs 1 Crore
The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results of the "Dear Mahanadi Thursday" draw held at 1 PM on June 5, 2025. The lucky winner of the first prize will receive a bumper reward of Rs 1 crore. The results were published live on official platforms for players to check their ticket numbers against the winning list.
The Dear Mahanadi draw is part of Nagaland's daily Lottery Sambad scheme, a government-authorized lottery initiative that continues to enjoy immense popularity across states like West Bengal and Sikkim as well. These draws-held at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM every day-are eagerly awaited by thousands hoping for a life-changing windfall.
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to check the results:
Participants can view the live results on official lottery websites such as nagalandlotterysambad, nagalandlotteries, or lotterysambad. Navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section, find the draw titled "Dear Mahanadi" with today's date, and click on the "View Result" link to verify ticket numbers.
Claiming your prize:
Winners claiming more than Rs 10,000 must submit a duly filled claim form available on the official website, along with the original winning ticket and valid ID proof, at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata. It's essential to follow all state lottery regulations while filing claims.
Weekly draw schedule:
The Nagaland State Lottery hosts three draws daily, with each session offering differently themed lotteries:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
