Newgen Shares Poised For Upside After Securing $2.5 Million Global Deal: SEBI RA Suryansh Singh Chandel

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies are signaling a bullish turnaround after securing a $2.5 million international order, according to SEBI-registered analyst Suryansh Singh Chandel.

At the time of writing, Newgen Software Technologies shares were trading at ₹1,246.8, up 1.8% or ₹22.30 on the day.

Trading above its 200-day exponential moving average, the stock has rebounded from earlier losses and is consolidating between ₹1,200 and ₹1,380.

Orchid Research views this range as a prime accumulation zone, with upside potential if prices break through the ₹1,380–₹1,400 resistance level.

The fresh contract, spanning five years, involves the supply, implementation, and support of Newgen's enterprise workflow and content management system.

It is aimed at accelerating digital transformation across multiple business verticals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

The stock has declined 26.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.