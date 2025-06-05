NTPC Green Shares: SEBI RA Suryansh Singh Chandel Eyes Breakout Above ₹113

NTPC Green shares gained nearly 2% on Thursday, after the company announced a Power Purchase Agreement for 1,000 MW capacity.

This is for a solar project awarded by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL). Tariffs have been finalized at ₹2.56 per kWh.

SEBI-registered analyst Suryansh Singh Chandel is bullish on NTPC Green and suggests that investors add this stock to their watchlists.

The stock has been trying to break its long-term resistance levels on the daily chart. However, the momentum appeared to be lagging.

Chandel notes that a positive Average Directional Index (ADX) on the daily chart signals a potential upside, but he advises caution till a clear breakout is confirmed.

According to him, a decisive move above ₹112-₹113 will confirm a breakout and can set the stage for a rally till ₹125 with a stop loss of ₹105.

Fundamentally, the company reported a 39% rise in FY25 profit, reflecting strong performance in the renewable energy sector.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned 'extremely bullish' a day ago amid 'high' message volumes.

NTPC Green sentiment and message volume on June 5 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

NTPC Green shares have fallen 13% year-to-date (YTD).

