NTPC Green Shares: SEBI RA Suryansh Singh Chandel Eyes Breakout Above ₹113
NTPC Green shares gained nearly 2% on Thursday, after the company announced a Power Purchase Agreement for 1,000 MW capacity.
This is for a solar project awarded by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL). Tariffs have been finalized at ₹2.56 per kWh.
SEBI-registered analyst Suryansh Singh Chandel is bullish on NTPC Green and suggests that investors add this stock to their watchlists.
The stock has been trying to break its long-term resistance levels on the daily chart. However, the momentum appeared to be lagging.
Chandel notes that a positive Average Directional Index (ADX) on the daily chart signals a potential upside, but he advises caution till a clear breakout is confirmed.
According to him, a decisive move above ₹112-₹113 will confirm a breakout and can set the stage for a rally till ₹125 with a stop loss of ₹105.
Fundamentally, the company reported a 39% rise in FY25 profit, reflecting strong performance in the renewable energy sector.
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned 'extremely bullish' a day ago amid 'high' message volumes.NTPC Green sentiment and message volume on June 5 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits
NTPC Green shares have fallen 13% year-to-date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment