NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Bengaluru Stampede Incident, Issues Notices

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took cognizance of the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 people were killed, and issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of the Bengaluru Urban district and the city Police Commissioner.

The Commission has also sought an Action Taken Report from them within seven days.

The notice was issued by Brijvir Singh, the Assistant Registrar (Law).“The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Karnataka, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within 7 days for perusal of the Commission,” Singh stated.

The Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner also serves as the District Magistrate.

“The authorities are also directed to submit the list of deceased and injured victims. The relevant documents, permissions obtained, and granted for organising the event, including the details of the permission issuing authority, shall also be submitted along with the report. It is also directed that the report of Special Branch, CID, Police, examined by the authorities prior to issuance of the permission to organise such big events, be also submitted in the matter,” the NHRC specifies.

The commission further stated that the complainant sought the intervention of the NHRC in the matter and requested to constitute a high-level investigation, accountability of responsible officials, compensation and justice for victims. The complainants also sought to formulate the preventive guidelines to avoid such incidents, tragedies in the future.

“The allegations made in the complaints prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the victims. The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, has taken cognizance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter,” the NHRC said.

“The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, has entrusted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, with the responsibility of protecting and promoting the rights of all human beings in the country and having the powers of a civil court for inquiry u/s 13 of the PHR Act, 1993," the Commission said.

The complainant brought to the notice of the NHRC a news report highlighting that on the occasion of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL-18, Cup winning parade, a stampede occurred outside М. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on June 4. "The complainant alleged that due to gross administrative negligence during RCB's victory parade, 11 people had died and over 50 were injured in the stampede, the NHRC stated.

The Commission has received various complaints in this matter, including from the 'BHIM' organisation, alleging poor crowd control management by the authorities and shockingly, festivities and celebrations continued inside the stadium, despite the tragedy that occurred and dead bodies lying outside the stadium, stated the NHRC.