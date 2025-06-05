Sunny Kaushal Channels Swagger In Teaser For Upcoming Rap Song 'Mid-Air Freeverse'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal took to social media to share a fiery teaser of his upcoming rap song 'Mid Air Freeverse.'

In the teaser, he dons a flamboyant and stylish look. Suited and booted, Sunny Kaushal showcases a bold new side as he gears up to make a powerful musical statement with his intense rap track. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote,“Suited and booted but you ain't ready for this Mid Air Freeverse out on all platforms | 06.06.25.”

In the clip, Sunny Kaushal offers a sneak peek into the high-energy lyrics of his rap. The teaser captures the vibrant urban-X-Punjabi-Munda vibe that defines the track. For 'Mid Air Freeverse,' Kaushal raised the bar by not only lending his voice but also writing the dynamic lyrics. Earlier, audiences have seen Sunny Kaushal portray gentle and innocent characters in films such as“Shiddat” and“Mili.” However, with Mid Air Freeverse, he surprises everyone by revealing a bold and flamboyant side of himself.

The full video of his rap will drop on 6th June.

Sunny Kaushal, younger brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, initially worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on movies like "My Friend Pinto" and "Gunday." He made his acting debut in 2016 with the comedy-drama "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels" and gained wider recognition with a supporting role in the sports biopic "Gold." Since then, Sunny has appeared in the web series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' and films such as "Shiddat," "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga," and "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba."

He is next gearing up for the release of his forthcoming detective comedy film. The details of the film - including its storyline, title, and overall premise - remain under wraps. While speculation is rife that Sunny Kaushal might share screen space with Nimrat Kaur and Medha Shankr, there has been no official confirmation. The actor, too, has not made any formal announcement about the project yet.