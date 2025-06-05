Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Marries Ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra In Quiet Wedding In Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra in a quiet ceremony held in Germany on May 3. The two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar got married to Misra, a veteran parliamentarian representing Odisha's Puri constituency.

Photos surfaced on social media, showing Moitra, smiling, adorned in traditional attire and heavy gold jewellery, suggesting a private but ceremonious wedding. However, neither Moitra nor Misra has officially confirmed the wedding yet.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra marries former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany twitter/XiBe2KfcOi

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) June 5, 2025

Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery speeches and fierce opposition in Parliament, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. A former investment banker turned politician, Moitra has a reputation as one of the most articulate and unrelenting critics of the ruling establishment.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Mahua Moitra's husband Pinaki Misra, is no stranger to politics either. Born in 1959, Misra began his parliamentary journey in 1996, defeating then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. A Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Misra has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades.

Misra also serves as a member of several high-profile committees, including the Standing Committee on Finance and the Business Advisory Committee.

Moitra's past relationships

This is Mahua Moitra's second marriage. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, and later was in a highly publicized relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai. The relationship ended bitterly, spiraling in accusations and legal exchanges.

Moitra had later described Dehadrai as a“jilted ex” during a controversy that saw her suspended from Parliament in late 2023.