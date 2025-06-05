Overton Recalled To England Squad For First Test Vs India, Atkinson Out With Hamstring Injury
Overton makes a surprise return to the Test set-up for the first time since earning his debut against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022 and made a match-winning 97. Overton, 31, sustained a broken right little finger during the ODI against the West Indies on May 29. But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Overton continues to be assessed and reviewed daily by the England medical team.
The allrounder's selection was also made possible with fast-bowler Gus Atkinson being unavailable for selection due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the recent Test against Zimbabwe. With Mark Wood and Olly Stone out of the series due to knee injuries, and Jofra Archer nursing a thumb issue, Atkinson's injury means England go into their series opener against India with a depleted fast-bowling attack.
With Bethell coming back, it means England need to decide if they retain Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, who scored centuries each against Zimbabwe. Sam Cook is retained after making his Test debut against Zimbabwe, though Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue are more likely to be the first-choice fast-bowlers.
Both Woakes and Tongue will also play for England Lions against India A in the second red-ball game at Northampton this week to prepare for the first Test. After the first Test is played at Headingley, India and England will play Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's and Old Trafford, before ending the series at The Oval.
England squad for first Test vs India: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.
