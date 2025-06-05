403
Dollar Slides As Technical Barriers Hold And Colombian Peso Recovers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official exchange data and technical analysis show the Colombian peso gained ground against the US dollar over the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2025, the USD/COP rate fell to 4,087.71, marking a new low for the dollar this quarter at.
The peso's recovery comes after repeated failed attempts by the dollar to break above key resistance levels. The attached chart confirms the trend. The USD/COP pair has traded below the 50-day simple moving average, which stands near 4,142.
The 9-day moving average crossed below the 20-day average at the start of June, signaling renewed downside pressure for the dollar. The price remains below the Ichimoku cloud, a widely used indicator of trend direction, which further confirms the bearish outlook for the dollar.
Bollinger Bands have tightened, indicating lower volatility and a potential pause after the recent sharp decline. The peso's strength reflects more than just technical momentum.
Official figures show the dollar has lost 7.59% against the peso in 2025, with the Colombian currency reaching its strongest level at 4,062.50 COP per USD in March.
Colombian Peso Outlook
The average exchange rate for the year sits at 4,207.32 COP per USD, underscoring the peso's resilience. Market fundamentals support the technical picture.
Colombia's central bank continues to offer a high benchmark interest rate, attracting capital inflows. Oil prices, a key export for Colombia, remain stable, supporting the country's trade balance.
The yield advantage over US assets, while somewhat reduced, still favors the peso. Volume data show no speculative spikes, indicating institutional flows rather than retail-driven moves.
Relative Strength Index values near 34 show the dollar is not yet oversold, but downside momentum persists. The market found support at 4,100, with resistance at 4,170.
The inability of the dollar to break above the 50-day moving average or the Ichimoku cloud between May 29 and June 3 led to further losses. The technical setup now favors continued peso strength unless a major shift in fundamentals occurs.
In summary, the Colombian peso' recovery against the dollar rests on solid technical and macroeconomic foundations. The dollar's failure to overcome resistance triggered renewed selling, while Colombia's stable economic outlook and high interest rates continue to attract capital.
The market remains focused on whether the peso can sustain its gains or if the dollar will find new support in coming sessions.
