Argentine Peso Weakens As Blue Dollar Surges, Technicals Signal More Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's currency market closed June 4, 2025, with the official dollar rate at 1,200 pesos and the blue dollar at 1,191.96, based on official sources and the latest trading charts.
The blue dollar, Argentina's informal market benchmark, jumped 1.72% in the last 24 hours, while the official rate remained stable. This divergence marks the return of upward pressure on the peso after a brief period of convergence between official and parallel rates earlier in May.
TradingView's four-hour chart shows the USD/ARS above its 20, 50, and 200-period moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud. The price tracks the 9-period moving average closely, a technical sign of persistent peso weakness.
Bollinger Bands widened during the session, reflecting increased volatility as the blue dollar advanced. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 63.57, which places the peso in a zone approaching overbought conditions but not yet at an extreme.
The price action reveals a market trending upward, with no technical reversal signals present. Fundamentally, the peso's weakness reflects both macroeconomic and policy factors.
Argentina's government continues to operate a managed float system, with the official rate allowed to fluctuate within a defined band. The Central Bank intervened in the futures market, selling $409 million in contracts on April 30 and reportedly increasing its short position to nearly $1 billion by late May.
These interventions temporarily narrowed the spread between official and blue rates, but the current session's widening gap signals renewed informal market demand for dollars.
Argentine Peso Outlook
Economic data show Argentina's GDP grew 6.1% in the first quarter, with projections as high as 7.1% for the second quarter, driven by fiscal tightening and deregulation.
Inflation, while down from the triple digits, remains high by international standards, and capital flows into Argentina-focused ETFs have turned negative this week.
The blue dollar's premium, which had nearly disappeared in May, has now reemerged, reflecting persistent doubts about the sustainability of current policies and the government's ability to maintain currency stability without heavy intervention.
Volumes in both spot and futures markets remain robust. The market's technical setup, with the USD/ARS above all major moving averages and volatility indicators flashing caution, suggests traders expect further peso depreciation.
Support levels have shifted higher, and resistance now sits above 1,200, with little to indicate a near-term reversal. In summary, the peso's renewed slide against the dollar signals that confidence remains fragile.
The blue dollar's rise, in the face of official stability, highlights ongoing informal market demand for hard currency. Technical and fundamental signals both point to continued pressure on the peso, with the market watching closely for further intervention or policy shifts.
