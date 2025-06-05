403
Chilean Peso Holds Its Ground As Markets Await Direction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso traded in a narrow band against the US dollar on June 4, 2025, reflecting a market in limbo as traders weighed both local fundamentals and global signals.
According to official exchange rate data, the USD/CLP pair closed at 937.80, barely changed from the previous session. This stability follows several weeks of sideways trading, with the peso moving between 934 and 943 since early May.
The pattern underscores a lack of conviction among market participants. The daily chart reveals a persistent consolidation phase. The peso remains below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, which stand at approximately 939 and 953, respectively.
This technical setup signals a bearish trend for the dollar, but it has not yet triggered a decisive move. The price also sits at the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud, suggesting the market is testing support but not breaking down.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near neutral, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Volumes remain subdued, confirming the lack of momentum.
Macroeconomic fundamentals offer little to break the deadlock. The Central Bank of Chile last cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% in June, responding to easing inflation but maintaining a cautious stance.
Chile's inflation rate stands at 4.9%, with core inflation at 3.7%, both above the central bank's target but trending lower. The country's economic growth has stabilized, and copper, Chile's main export, has seen its price forecast revised downward to $3.90–$4.00 per pound.
This adjustment reflects global trade tensions and recession fears, which have weighed on the peso but not sparked sharp volatility. Globally, the US dollar has shown mixed signals.
US inflation came in below expectations in May, and the Federal Reserve has kept its policy rate steady. The US dollar index remains range-bound, and no major data releases have shifted risk sentiment.
Meanwhile, institutional flows into exchange-traded funds, including those tracking Bitcoin, have stagnated, further highlighting the broader market's wait-and-see approach.
Traders remain cautious, with many awaiting a catalyst to break the peso's range. Support holds near 934, while resistance sits around 940.
The market's sideways movement reflects uncertainty about the next move in copper prices, US monetary policy, and Chilean economic data. Until one of these factors shifts, the peso is likely to remain anchored in its current range.
The story behind these figures is one of patience and caution. Market participants see no compelling reason to push the peso out of its range.
The technical and fundamental indicators align: the market is waiting for direction, and no one is willing to make the first move. This standoff could persist until a major economic or policy event provides the spark traders need.
